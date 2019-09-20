Fred Kogel’s Media Group Dubbed Leonine

The newly founded media group comprised of the former Tele München Group, Universum Film, i&u TV and Wiedemann & Berg Film will go under the name of Leonine.

Leonine is led by Fred Kogel (pictured) as chief executive officer. The executive management team includes Markus Frerker as chief operating officer, Joachim Scheuenpflug as chief financial officer, and Bernhard zu Castell as chief distribution officer.

Kogel stated, “With a great team, we are building a company that creates content that inspires – with passion, experience, expertise and creativity – that attracts creative talent and takes advantage of the new opportunities of a changing content world. We aim to establish Leonine as a continuously reliable ‘One Stop Shop’ for premium content.”