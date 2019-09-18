BFI London Fest Confirms New Screen Talks

The 63rd BFI London Film Festival organizers unveiled new programming additions.

The festival’s Screen Talk track will feature conversations with Michael B. Jordan and Céline Sciamma, alongside previously announced participants such as Lukas Moodysson and Kim Longinotto, among others. The festival’s screening program will also be adding Olivier Assayas’ Wasp Network, Trey Edward Shults’ Waves, Destin Daniel Cretton’s Just Mercy, Kasi Lemmons’ Harriet, and Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s The Friend.

The LFF Connects track will also highlight talks with William Nicholson and Atom Egoyan.