Up The Ladder: Quintus Media, Barcroft Studios

Quintus Media made three new executive hires.

Lennard Obermeyer has been appointed for the newly created position of senior manager, Digital Operations. Obermeyer will be responsible for all Quintus Media operations of its owned and managed channels. Lena Müller has been brought on as head of Acquisitions, overseeing the company’s digital content library. Additionally, Benjamin Bähr has joined as senior manager, Digital Strategy, and he will lead the growth and diversification of the company’s digital efforts.

Barcroft Studios named Mitch Strong (pictured) as head of Commercial. Strong will spearhead the studios’ growth in commercial and branded content production, as well as distribution. He will serve a key role in building brand partnerships across the company’s portfolio of digital series.

Before joining Barcroft Studios, Strong served as head of Agency Sales and trading director at Jungle Creations.