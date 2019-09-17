Dutch FilmWorks Launches International Sales Unit

Dutch FilmWorks (DFW) officially launched its international sales division, DFW International.

Led by Angela Pruijssers, VP of International Sales and Distribution, the new operation will focus on the worldwide sale of drama series for television, feature films, and documentaries, to highlight productions from the Benelux region. Charlotte Henskens, director of International Sales, will also be part of the team.

The decision to form DFW International came in part from the company’s commitment to investing in local film and television projects, such as The Resistance Banker and Undercover. DFW International will represent titles such as Women of the Night (pictured), Stanley, The Art Dispute, and The Daily Fable, among others.