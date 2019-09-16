Kew Media Distribution Acquires Two New ‘Agatha’ Films

Kew Media Distribution acquired the international rights to two new Agatha film projects that have been commissioned by Channel 5.

Tom and Emily Dalton previously developed Agatha and the Truth of Murder, which sold to over 139 territories. Produced by DSP, the two new Agatha films will be available in early 2020. Agatha and the Curse of Ishtar (working title) finds Agatha Christie traveling to the deserts of Iraq to investigate mysterious murders at an archeological dig site. Agatha and the Death of X (working title) follows the author as she struggles in eradicating her most famous creation.

Jonathan Ford, EVP Sales at Kew Media Distribution, stated, “The first Agatha film in the series was a stand-out, global hit for us and we are extremely pleased that our friends at DSP are now producing two further films. Viewers are intrigued by Agatha Christie, the time she lived in and the fascinating life she led – not just the stories she created but her own adventures too. We know these highly-produced, fictitious imaginings will continue to delight audiences around the world.”