Up The Ladder: Participant, Industrial Media

Participant extended David Linde’s contract as chief executive officer with a multi-year deal.

Linde (pictured) joined Participant, formerly Participant Media, in late 2015, and he has led the company’s realignment around its core content. In his tenure, he oversaw the content slate, redeveloped the company’s global distribution structure, and expanded its content approach to include TV series and short-form digital content.

Industrial Media brought on Devon Hammonds to serve in the role of senior vice president, Development & Current Programming – East Coast.

In her new position, Hammonds will lead the company’s New York and Atlanta production hubs. She will also be responsible for providing day-to-day support of all the production companies based at Industrial Media’s production hubs in New York and Atlanta, which include Fairhaven Films and Momentum Content.