Submarine’s ‘Undone’ Debuts On Amazon Prime Video

The scripted animation series Undone will have its global launch with Amazon Prime Video today.

Co-produced by Submarine, the genre-bending animation series revolves around Alma, a 28-year-old living in Texas, who discovers a new relationship to time after a near fatal car accident. The series includes the talents of Rosa Salazar, Bob Odenkirk, Angelique Cabral, Siddarth Dhananjay, and Daveed Diggs, among others.