French in Motion Partners With Series Mania For IFP Week

French in Motion and Series Mania have partnered for this year’s IFP Week in New York.

Founded in 1979, IFP Week, organized by the Independent Filmmaker Project, will run from September 15-19, 2019. IFP also curates the annual program U.S. & French Connection in partnership with French in Motion to gather talent from the U.S. and France. French in Motion and Series Mania have organized the “Looking Abroad” panel, as well as a cocktail party for attending professionals.

Moderated by Alex Schwarm, director of International Programming at AMC Networks, “Looking Abroad” will discuss the creative and financial opportunities of international productions with Laurence Herszberg, general director of Series Mania Festival; Klaus Zimmerman, producer for Dynamic Television; Maria Feldman, owner and producer of Masha Productions; and Harold Valentin, producer for Mother production.

The event will take place on September 17, 2019, at the IFP Media Center in New York City.