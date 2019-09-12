Le Rendez-Vous Presents Most-Screened Programs From 2019 Event

The 25th edition of Le Rendez-Vous, organized by TV France International, came to a close today.

The most-screened title was They Were Ten (pictured), produced by Escazal Films, which was viewed by nearly 60 percent of attending buyers at the market. Distributed by Federation Entertainment, the series is scheduled to broadcast in 2020 on M6 in France. Approximately 850 hours of programming was screened at the event, which saw 250 foreign buyers from 60 countries in attendance.

In addition to They Were Ten, the top five fiction titles with the most screenings included A Perfect Man, Time is a killer, Captain Marleau, and Unfaithful. The most watched animation programs were Tom and Lili, Abraca, Hello World!, Tom Sawyer, and Grosha & Mr. B. The top five documentary titles were The Great Berlin Escapes, Supernature, Moving Libraries – Where Books Mean the World, A Healthy Diet for a Healthy Brain, and Man 2.0.

Hervé Michel, president of TV France International, stated, “TV France International pulls out all the stops every year to make Le Rendez-Vous the number-one market and an unmissable event, since it is the only one dedicated to French programming. The satisfaction exhibited by sales companies and buyers for this edition encourages us to stick with this winning formula, which continues to prove its efficacy.”