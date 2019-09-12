Banijay Rights Sells ‘Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer’ In The U.S.

Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of Banijay Group, sold Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer to Reelz in the U.S.

The American cable and satellite network picked up season one and two of the factual series. Produced by FirstLook TV, Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer examines the motives of several serial killers. Banijay Rights also struck a co-development deal with FirstLook TV. As part of the terms of the agreement, the two will co-develop and co-finance a slate of crime-related factual series, with Banijay Rights overseeing the distribution of these programs.

Will Hanrahan, creative director at FirstLook TV, said, “Creating compelling factual series brands that are enjoyed across the globe is one of FirstLook TV’s key objectives. We’re delighted to build on the success of Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer and collaborate with the fantastic team at Banijay Rights on this 10 series collection of brand-new crime-themed factual programming for the international market.”