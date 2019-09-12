Acamar Films’ Series ‘Bing’ Airs On CBeebies

Acamar Films inked a content agreement with the BBC for its pre-school series Bing.

The BBC relicensed the original 78 episodes and picked up a further 26, which will air on CBeebies and be available on the BBC iPlayer beginning October 31, 2019. The new episodes coincide with the launch of Acamar’s new app Bing: Watch, Play, Learn. Produced by Acamar Films in association with Brown Paper Bag Films, the new series of Bing finds the title character celebrating a birthday, as well as Christmas and Halloween.

While broadcasting in the U.K., Bing also airs in 116 markets around the world, including on Rai Yoyo and DeA Junior in Italy, Disney Junior in South East Asia, KiKa in Germany, VRT in Belgium, and Clan TV in Spain.