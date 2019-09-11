Apple TV+ Launches In November

Apple announced the launch date of its all-original video subscription service, Apple TV+.

Available beginning November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ will roll out in more than 100 countries and territories, with a compelling lineup of original programming. The Apple TV+ original series include See, The Morning Show, Dickinson, For All Mankind, Helpsters, Snoopy in Space, Ghostwriter, and The Elephant Queen. Even more original series will be added every month to the Apple TV app, such as Servant, Truth Be Told, and Little America, among others.

Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video, who serves alongside Jamie Erlicht, commented, “With Apple TV+, we are presenting all-original stories from the best, brightest and most creative minds, and we know viewers will find their new favorite show or movie on our service.”