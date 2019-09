Sofia Helin Chairs Rose d’Or Awards Jury

The actor and producer Sofia Helin will chair the jury for this year’s Rose d’Or Awards. Helin most recently finished filming Atlantic Crossing, a drama for NRK. She will lead a jury of over 70 entertainment industry professionals who will judge this year’s entries. The gala ceremony for the Rose d’Or Awards will take place on December 1, 2019, in London.