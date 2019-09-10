GoQuest Media Secures License Deals With Kanal 5

GoQuest Media Ventures signed a licensing deal with Kanal 5 for two Ukrainian dramas.

The North Macedonian broadcaster acquired Eclipse, produced by Media Group Ukraine (MGU), and Secrets, from Fremantle.

Biljana Stojanovska, marketing manager at Kanal 5, stated, “We are delighted to broadcast two great family dramas on Kanal 5. Secrets a romance series about forbidden love follows the life of three generations. It’s an interesting and fast-developing story, with lots of characters, secrets, intrigue and we are certain that it will keep audiences engaged from one episode to the next!” She added, “Addictive and compelling, Eclipse will captivate audiences in every age category!”