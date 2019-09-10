Banijay Rights Inks First-Look Deal With Proper Content

Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of Banijay Group, entered a multi-year first-look agreement with U.K. factual specialist Proper Content.

As part of the terms of this latest deal, Banijay Rights and Proper Content will develop and produce series for the U.K. and international markets. Out of this deal comes three titles: Suicidal: In Our Own Words and How You Can Stop Suicide for Channel 5; and The School That Tried To End Racism(working title) for Channel 4.

Adam Black, senior factual acquisitions executive at Banijay Rights, said, ”We’re really looking forward to working with David [DeHaney, creative director] and his team at Proper Content with some truly great projects already under their belt. We are delighted to be able to help grow Proper Content, enabling the company to develop even more unique productions that have both U.K. and international resonance. This new relationship with another exciting U.K. indie again highlights our ongoing strategy to build our portfolio of outstanding third party production partners.”