SBS Secures Deal With NBA And WNBA

Australia’s Special Broadcasting Service (SBS) inked a multi-year partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Women’s Basketball Association (WNBA).

With this latest partnership, the Australian free-to-air broadcaster will broadcast live NBA and WNBA matches. SBS will air two live, regular-season NBA games per week, starting with the 2019-2020 season, on SBS Viceland and the streaming platform SBS On Demand. The broadcaster will also air one live WNBA game per week, kicking off with the 2020 season, on SBS Viceland and SBS On Demand.