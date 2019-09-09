NENT Group Rolls Out Viaplay In Iceland

Nordic Entertainment Group announced the Icelandic launch for Viaplay in the first half of 2020.

With over 1.4 million pay subscribers in the Nordic region, Viaplay is home to NENT Group’s portfolio of original series, such as its first Icelandic original Stella Blómkvist (pictured), which debuted in February 2018. Earlier this year, NENT Group secured deals with MGM and NBCUniversal to bring new and library content to its streaming service.

Anders Jensen, NENT Group president and CEO, stated, “Bringing Viaplay to Iceland is the right move at the right time for NENT Group. We have built Viaplay into the number one Nordic streaming service in our current markets, and we see a wider appetite for our unique combination of originals, international films and series, kids content and live sports. At the same time, our new organizational model will enable us to expand faster and more efficiently. Our cutting-edge technology is built to scale in a very cost-effective way, and Iceland’s technology leadership, thriving creative scene and highly connected society make it an ideal setting for Viaplay, which will now be available in every Nordic country.”