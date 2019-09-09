Former HBO Europe Exec Launches Joyrider

Gabor Krigler founded an independent development and production company.

Based in Budapest, Joyrider Television will develop and invest in projects across Europe. Currently, Krigler also serves as Head of Studies at the Midpoint TV Launch program, which is a training and networking platform for script development. He previously served as a producer and showrunner at HBO Europe.

Krigler commented, “We have a number of projects under consideration, and I am confident we will be announcing a greenlit project in late autumn. We are focusing on developing high concept, genre-based serial narratives with strong thematic cores, exploring the human condition in an entertaining and meaningful way, aimed at international markets.”