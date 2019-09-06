Up The Ladder: BBC Studios

BBC Studios named Jon Penn as executive vice president, APAC.

The studio unit gathered its operations in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand under the newly formed Asia-Pacific (APAC) regional business. Penn previously served as managing director of Australia & New Zealand at BBC Studios.

Paul Dempsey, president of Global Distribution, remarked, “Jon’s ability and experience makes him ideally suited to extend his remit across our successful Asia business. He has overseen an impressive growth story in Australia and New Zealand and this is a great opportunity to bring our fast growing Asia business into a formidable APAC region.”