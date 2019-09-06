Starz Original ‘Leavenworth’ To Premiere At Tribeca TV Fest

The new Starz original series Leavenworth will have its world premiere as part of the official selection of the Tribeca TV Festival on September 15, 2019.

From executive producers Paul Pawlowski, David Check, and Steven Soderbergh, the true-crime docu-series follows Clint Lorance, a teenager sentenced for murder at the U.S. Penitentiary.

Leavenworth will premier across Europe and Latin America on Starzplay, the streaming service of Starz, on October 20, when it will premiere on Starz in the U.S. and Canada.