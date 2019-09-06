Rakuten Viki Partners With CJ ENM And JTBC

Rakuten Viki partnered with CJ ENM and JTBC to deliver more than thirty programs to its streaming service.

From CJ ENM, Rakuten Viki will offer its viewers: Hotel de Luna, Her Private Life, He is Psychometric, Search: WWW, Touch Your Heart, Watcher, When The Devil Calls Your Nan, Kill It, Mr. Temporary, The Crowned Clown, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, and Encounter. Melting Me Softly and The Great Show are titles that are coming soon.

Rakuten Viki is working with JTBC to bring Sky Castle, Clean With Passion for Now, Legal High, Radiant, Welcome to Waikiki 2, Beautiful World, The Window Blows, Moment of Eighteen, Melo is My Nature, Ask Us Anything, Please Take Care of My Refrigerator, I’m Real Song Joong Ki, Real Mate in Cairns, Australia, Traveler, My Mad Beauty 3, and Try It. Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage will be arriving soon.

Rakuten Viki covers 190 countries around the world, reaching over 40 million viewers.