NHK Organizes 8K Screenings At MIPCOM

Japanese public broadcaster NHK has curated a series of screenings and discussions on 8K video at this year’s MIPCOM.

The “Live the Story: NHK 8K” track will showcase an international premiere drama screening of An Artist of the Floating World, an 8K dramatization of the Kazuo Ishiguro novel. Additional events include “8K Talks: Co-Pro and Acquisition” and “8K Talks: Natural History.”

Yukinori Kida, NHK’s executive director of Broadcasting, stated, “8K has mostly gained attention for the exceptional quality of its images and sound. By working with international creators, I have come to believe that 8K HDR is a tool for enhancing viewers’ sensory and emotional perception. It offers a new way of storytelling – one that creates the ultimate immersive viewing experience.”