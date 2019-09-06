Netflix Inks Overall Deal With Patty Jenkins

Netflix entered a multi-year overall deal with the writer, director, and producer Patty Jenkins (pictured).

Jenkins is most known for directing Wonder Woman and her directorial debut Monster. She will be directing, producing, and co-writing the sequel Wonder Woman 1984, which is scheduled for a June 2020 release.

Channing Dungey, VP of Original Series at Netflix, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Patty Jenkins to Netflix. Her trailblazing work has pushed boundaries and she confidently tells stories that leave an unforgettable mark. We look forward to fostering her many ideas and helping them come to life.”