MIPCOM Recognizes WarnerMedia Exec With Personality of the Year

MIPCOM organizers announced Robert Greenblatt as this year’s MIPCOM Personality of the Year.

Greenblatt, who presently serves as chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer, will take part in a keynote interview on October 15 and will be celebrated with a gala dinner. Previous Personality of the Year honorees include HBO’s Insecure creator Issa Rae, Discovery’s president David Zaslav, and DreamWorks’ Jeffrey Katzenberg, among others. During his keynote conversation, Greenblatt will offer his experience to discuss this year’s market theme of “The Streaming Offensive.”

Paul Zilk, CEO of Reed MIDEM, commented, “Robert Greenblatt is one of the most respected entertainment executives in our industry. His passion for creative excellence, his pioneering spirit and ground-breaking approach to programming have changed the face of the industry and in recognition we are honored to welcome him to Cannes as the MIPCOM 2019 Personality of the Year.”