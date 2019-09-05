Electric Entertainment Obtains Distribution Rights To ‘Just Noise’

Los Angeles-based production and distribution company Electric Entertainment picked up the worldwide distribution rights to Just Noise.

Starring Harvey Keitel and Malcolm McDowell, the Maltese production is based on the actual events of Maltese citizens who fought for their independence against the British in 1919. Just Noise is executive produced by Roland Joffe, Shayne Putzlocher, and Sara Shaak. Just Noise began filming this month and is expected to be released in fall 2020.

Nolan Pielak, SVP of International Distribution & Co-Production at Electric Entertainment, said, “This story is especially intriguing to us, given that it has essentially been covered up for nearly 100 years. We are honored to help Jean Pierre [Magro, producer and writer] and his team bring it to the screen.”