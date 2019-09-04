Up The Ladder: IWC, Xilam Animation

IWC, a Banijay company, brought on Pauline Law to fill the role of head of Factual. At IWC, Law will be responsible for the slate of factual programming and strengthening the company’s production office in Glasgow. Before IWC, Law served at BBC Scotland, where she was head of Multiplatform Production since 2017.

Mark Downie, creative director of IWC, noted, “Pauline is a hugely experienced and highly respected program maker with an especially impressive track record in music and arts.”

Xilam Animation appointed Manya Zhou (pictured) as head of Business Development for China.

In her newly created position, Zhou will oversee development of the company’s strategy in China, including local linear and digital distribution, as well as co-production opportunities. Prior to joining Xilam, Zhou served as manager of the Asian market for Amuse, a subsidiary of Millimages.