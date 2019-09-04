Freebie TV To Stream Gusto TV Content

Gusto Worldwide Media announced the launch of Gusto TV on the AVoD platform Freebie TV.

Available to U.S. audiences through Roku, Freebie TV will provide over 70 hours of Gusto content to its streaming viewers.

Chris Knight (pictured), president and CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media, said, “Five years ago, the technology to seamlessly launch a channel in a new market didn’t exist. Fast forward to today and our team is onboarding Gusto TV faster than it takes to make a French omelette. It’s been a roller coaster year and our next big step is an international co-production.”