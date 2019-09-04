Armoza To Distribute Finnish Entertainment Format

Armoza Formats will distribute the entertainment format Song of my Life.

Produced by Yellow Film & TV for YLE in Finland, Song of my Life brings together four famous contestants to determine one another’s favorite songs. Each episode portrays touching and fun stories behind each celebrity’s favorite song.

Amos Neumann, COO of Armoza Formats, commented, “We are happy to be working with such a strong creator of content as Yellow Film & TV to be bringing this impressive format to the market.”