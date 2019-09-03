CBSSI Inks Licensing Deal With M6

CBS Studios International signed a multi-series content licensing agreement with the French broadcaster M6.

As part of the terms of the deal, M6 will exclusively license the CBS All Access series Why Women Kill as well as the second window rights to The Good Fight (pictured) and Dynasty. Previously, M6 licensed NCIS, Bull, and Hawaii Five-0.

Barry Chamberlain, president of Sales for CBS Studios International, commented, “This agreement showcases the depth and versatility of CBS programming; Why Women Kill is a series produced for our own streaming platform and is equally at home on a traditional linear broadcast channel. It also expands on our longstanding relationship with M6 as we work together to bring Marc Cherry’s razor sharp dialogue and captivating characters to audiences across France.”