Up The Ladder: Constantin Film

Constantin Film has brought on Rüdiger Böss as a producer.

Starting in November 2019, Böss will produce theatrical and television motion pictures for the company. He will additionally be joining the team of Constantin Pictures as a managing director. Prior to joining Constantin Film, Böss served in several posts at ProSiebenSat1 Media, most recently as executive vice president of Group Content Acquisitions & Sales.