John Dagliesh Joins Sky-HBO Series ‘The Third Day’

British actor John Dagliesh (pictured) joined the cast of the new Sky-HBO series The Third Day.

Produced by Sky Studios, in partnership with Plan B Entertainment and Punchdrunk International, the six-part psychological thriller tells the story of a man who arrives to a secret island and is thrown into unusual circumstances because of the island’s inhabitants. Dagliesh joins a cast that includes Jude Law, Naomie Harris, and Emily Watson, among others.

The series will air in the U.K. and Ireland next year.