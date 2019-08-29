UYoung Secures Deals With Chinese Streaming Platforms

Chinese media company UYoung confirmed sales of children’s and family entertainment programming to Tencent Video and MangoTV.

Tencent Video picked up TeamTO’s Mighty Mike, Sixteen South’s Claude, Federation Entertainment’s The Ollie and Moon Show (pictured), and Boat Rocker Studios and BBC Children’s Productions’ Danger Mouse.

Meanwhile, MangoTV acquired Bitz & Bob, another Boat Rocker Studios and BBC Children’s Productions co-production; Ronja The Robber’ Daughter, from Studio Ghibli and The Astrid Lindgren Company; Get Squiggling, produced by Dot to Dot; Origanimals, from Giggle Garage; School of Roars, also from Dot to Dot; Go Astro Boy Go!, co-produced by Planet Nemo Animation and Tezuka Productions; and Smighties, from Herotainment.