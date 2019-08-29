Up The Ladder: SAG-AFTRA

SAG-AFTRA‘s national members have chosen to re-elect Gabrielle Carteris as president.

Additionally, Camryn Manheim has been voted to serve as secretary-treasurer. Find all election results online.

President Carteris commented, “We will keep building on our commitment to honesty, transparency and a strategic vision that protects our members, strengthens our contracts, and fortifies our union. I look forward to coming together and working with all of the elected leaders from across the nation. Together, we will continue to build on our successes and further establish SAG-AFTRA as the world’s premier and most powerful entertainment union.”