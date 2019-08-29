CBSSI Licensing Deal With TF1

CBS Studios International inked a multi-series licensing agreement with France’s TF1 Group.

The new deal covers programming from CBS Television Studios. TF1 has licensed FBI: Most Wanted, Evil (pictured), BH90210, and A Million Little Things. Additionally, the French broadcaster picked up the broadcast rights to the CSI franchise.

Barry Chamberlain, president of Sales for CBS Studios International, said, “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with TF1, giving French audiences access to our bold slate of network series. This agreement demonstrates how we continue to monetize our programming by delivering an incredible array of powerful new content to top broadcasters around the globe.”