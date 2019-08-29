BFI London Film Festival Reveals Programming

The BFI London Film Festival (LFF) announced its full programming agenda for the 63rd edition, which will run from October 2-13, 2019.

The LFF will showcase diverse projects of international cinema. The opening night gala features The Personal History of David Copperfield, directed by Armando Iannucci. Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman will close the festival. The official competition will include Fanny Lye Deliver’d, Honey Boy, Lingua Franca, La Llorona, Moffie, Monos, The Other Lamb, The Perfect Candidate, Rose Plays Julie, and Saint Maud.

Tricia Tuttle, BFI London Film Festival director, stated, “While there are many talking points emerging from this year’s program a few really leap out: the strong instinct from filmmakers to explore urgent social and political issues through narrative and often through the use of genre; the striking emergence of a new generation of filmmakers exploding onto the international stage with startlingly bold, original and ambitious debuts; the continuing and welcome trend of increased gender balance in directing talent behind short film, first and second features.”