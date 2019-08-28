Universal Cinergia Opens Mexico Studio

Universal Cinergia Dubbing established a new studio located Mexico City.

To celebrate the opening, a reception will take place on August 29, 2019. Industry veteran Cristina Littin has been appointed theatrical artistic director. Universal Cinergia currently operates 17 studios in Cuernavaca, Mexico, which work on Spanish-language projects. The brand-new facilities for the Mexico City studio will be certified by Dolby Atmos System. Producing more than 600 hours of dubbed content per month, Universal Cinergia works with a client portfolio that includes Lionsgate, Amazon, Netflix, several Turkish distributors and producers, as well as partners across Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

Liliam Hernandez, president and CEO of Universal Cinergia, commented, “Gema and I are truly excited about the new studio! We have been expanding in the past few years, and this move is a response to the growing demand for Spanish dubbing. We will be strategically located in Mexico City, which will allow us to tap into more premium content, and increase the dubbing capacity of 800 hours monthly, adding about 300 hours monthly to our overall dubbing capacity for Spanish.”