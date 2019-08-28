Japanese Drama ‘The Return’ To Screen At MIPCOM

MIPCOM 2019 will feature The Return as a world premiere TV screening on October 15, 2019.

Co-produced by Nihon Eiga Broadcasting Corporation along with its production committee, the 120-minute drama special follows an outlaw who returns to his hometown, where he reflects on his past misdeeds and meets a young woman in trouble. Shigemichi Sugita directed and co-wrote The Return for the pay-TV service Samurai Drama Channel. Kansai TV will oversee international sales.

MIPCOM will take place from October 14-17 in Cannes, France.