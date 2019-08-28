DocuBay Launches Worldwide Operations

DocuBay, the documentary SVoD service by IN10 Media, announced the launch of its worldwide operations.

Available in over 180 countries, DocuBay subscribers will be able to stream documentary projects from a wide-ranging library of genres, including travel, culture, nature, sports, and biography.

Aditya Pittie, managing director at IN10 Media, said, “IN10 Media is a network driven by the engine of quality content. Mobile connectivity reaching out to the farthest corners of the globe, provides a previously unimaginable potential for building businesses by capitalizing on demand made scalable through global affinities. As a premier destination for premium documentary films, DocuBay addresses precisely such an untapped gap and will soon look at adding further value to its members through producing originals as well.”

Akul Tripathi, COO at DocuBay, added, “With DocuBay’s launch, there’s finally a home for a new generation of independent voices – a platform built to share, uplift, and inspire without boundaries of language, race, geography, or nationality. DocuBay is a global community, and through these incredible stories, we truly are One Tribe.”