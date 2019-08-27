Up The Ladder: LGI Media

LGI Media, formerly known as Looking Glass International, promoted Sam Thompson to managing director.

In his new position, Thompson will oversee the implementation of the company’s content strategy, encompassing the development, distribution, and acquisitions of the programming portfolio. He joined the company in 2017 as vice president of International Distribution and Co-Productions.

Thompson commented, “Working with Nha-Uyen [Chau, LGI Media founder and CEO] and the team at LGI Media over the last two years has been inspirational and rewarding. We have grown considerably in that time and that is something we are proud of in this ever-changing, global landscape of television.”