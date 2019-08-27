Apple TV+’s ‘Dickinson’ Headlines Tribeca TV Fest

The Tribeca TV Festival announced the upcoming Apple TV+ series Dickinson as a headline feature at the third annual edition of the festival.

Starring an ensemble cast including Hailee Steinfeld and Jane Krakowski, among others, Dickinson is set in the 19th century and tells the coming-of-age tale of the young poet Emily Dickinson. At the Tribeca TV Festival, the half-hour comedy will screen on September 14, followed by a panel discussion star and executive producer Steinfeld, Krakowski, series creator and showrunner Alena Smith.

Dickinson will air on Apple TV+ in the fall.