Viacom Starts Production On ‘Ex on The Beach Brazil: Celebs’

Viacom International Studios (VIS) announced the production of a new celebrity version of MTV’s Ex on The Beach.

Produced exclusively for MTV and Amazon Prime Video, Ex on The Beach Brazil: Celebs takes place on the southern coast of Bahia with 12 celebrities attempting to find love on holiday. The season’s special guests include Brazilian singer and songwriter Pabllo Vitar and musical artist Vitor Kley. The new production will debut at the end of 2019 on MTV in Brazil and across Latin America on Prime Video.

Tiago Worcman, senior vice president of MTV in Latin America, said, “Ex on The Beach is a hugely successful international MTV format with local hit versions made all around the world. I am thrilled to be working with Amazon Prime Video to add even more buzz to this special edition made in Brazil with local celebrities.”