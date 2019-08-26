CBC To Air ‘She Walks With Apes’

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) will air the feature-length documentary She Walks With Apes on September 20, 2019.

Commissioned by the CBC for “The Nature of Things,” the science programming series, the two-hour special tells the stories of three pioneering women who ventured into the jungles of Africa and Borneo to study the great apes: Jane Goodall, Dian Fossey, and Biruté Galdikas. Known for her roles in ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and BBC America’s Killing Eve, Sandra Oh narrates She Walks With Apes.

The documentary will also be available on the free CBC Gem streaming service. CBC and Radio-Canada Distribution handle the documentary’s international distribution.