Altice Europe Inks Distribution Partnership With Amazon Prime Video

Altice Europe entered a distribution agreement with Amazon Prime Video.

As part of the terms of the deal, SFR, a French pay-TV service owned by Altice Europe, will carry the Prime Video app through its set-top boxes. SFR customers will be able to access Amazon original series such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Man in the High Castle, as well as local originals, including Jérome Commandeur: Tout en douceur and Raphael Varane: Destin de Champion.

Alain Weill, CEO of Altice Europe and chairman and CEO of Altice France, stated, “We’re excited to collaborate with Amazon to deliver its highly-popular content, including Amazon Originals and Exclusives, directly to our consumers. We know our customers want to see their favorite shows and programming on their big screen at home, and our collaboration with streaming services like Amazon continues to make that happen.”