YouTube TV To Deliver Acorn TV And UMC

Acorn TV and UMC, two of AMC Networks‘ proprietary streaming services, joined YouTube TV’s expanding lineup of streaming service add-on options.

Through the respective add-on channels, YouTube TV subscribers will gain access to Acorn TV’s programming of mysteries and dramas, as well as UMC’s library of Black film and television content. Current programming on Acorn TV’s YouTube TV channel includes Manhunt, Line of Duty, Agatha Raisin (pictured), and Doc Martin, among others, while UMC offers A House Divided, Beyond the Pole, Black Love, Growing Up Hip Hop, and more.