TRT World Citizen Short Films Screen In Sarajevo

The TRT World Citizen Short Film Competition hosted its first international screening yesterday at the 25th annual Sarajevo Film Festival.

This year’s theme for the competition was centered on “Women of War,” addressing conflict zones across countries where women and young girls face systemic violence and oppression. The top five finalists of the competition screened their projects.

The five finalists were MareNostrum by Maryam Rahimi from Italy, Roof Knocking by Sina Salimi from Mexico, Tangle by Maliheh Gholamzadeh from Iran, The Flight of the Swallow by Yannick Nolin from Canada, and The Pains of the Sea by Reza Masoudi from Iran.