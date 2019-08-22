Telemundo To Premiere ‘El Secreto de Selena’

Telemundo will air El Secreto de Selena (Selena’s Secret) on August 25, 2019.

Produced by Buena Vista Original Productions, Moconoco, LatinWE, and BTF Media, the dramatic series is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by journalist María Celeste Arrarás. El Secreto de Selena portrays the shocking murder of the legendary musician of Tex-Mex music, chronicling the lives of the artist herself and the main people in her world.

María Celeste Arrarás serves as co-executive producer, alongside Fernando Barbosa, Luis Balaguer, Leonardo Aranguibel, and Francisco Cordero.