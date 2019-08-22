Fizz And Nice One To Develop ‘Fight Dirty’

BBC Three commissioned Fizz, part of the Banijay Group company RDF, and Nice One for the competitive cleaning show Fight Dirty.

The factual entertainment format is the first commission to arise out of the co-development and co-production partnership between the two companies. Fight Dirty challenges untidy individuals to compete for a cash prize. Worldwide rights are owned by Banijay Rights.

Neale Simpson (pictured), creative director at Fizz, commented, “Fight Dirty is a frantic, filthy, feel-good format that puts the mischief in makeover. Partnering with my friend Chris [Jones, founder and creative director of Nice One] on this and a number of projects has been a blast and this is just the beginning of our ambitious plans to deliver exciting new entertainment shows from Belfast.”