eOne’s ‘Ricky Zoom’ To Air On Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon will premiere Entertainment One‘s animated preschool series Ricky Zoom on September 9, 2019.

eOne announced Nickelodeon as a distribution partner for the new property in the U.S. Broadcast and VoD partners include Super RTL in Germany, Clan TV in Spain, Youku in China, RAI in Italy, and Discovery Kids in Latin America.

Coming from the producers of PJ Masks, Ricky Zoom revolves around the adventures of a little red rescue bicycle along with his close friends. The CGI-animated series emphasizes friendship, community, and learning.