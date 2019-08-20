FilmRise Inks Expanded Agreement With ITV

FilmRise expanded its partnership with ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

The new deal covers streaming rights for more than 1,000 hours of programming across SVoD and AVoD platforms. FilmRise will now digitally distribute all 18 seasons of Hell’s Kitchen and all seasons of Kitchen Nightmares for SVoD and AVoD in the U.S. FilmRise also extended the multi-year rights for the programs and will be the exclusive digital distributor of Hell’s Kitchen in Canada. Additional titles include comedy series Miranda, sci-fi series such as Sapphire & Steel and UFO, and crime drama Case Histories.

Danny Fisher, FilmRise CEO, said, “We are excited about increasing our partnership with ITV Studios Global Entertainment. This deal expands the scope of our rights, including into Canada, providing access to audiences across North America to stream these high-quality programs.”