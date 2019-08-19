Up The Ladder: The Africa Channel

The Africa Channel appointed Mokopi Shale to the role of senior development producer for its production arm TAC Studios.

Working with the Africa-based team in Johannesburg, Shale will be involved in development, financing, production, and global distribution for the studio. She will also acquire content for The Africa Channel’s OTT platform Demand Africa.

Brendan Gabriel, vice president of Production and creative director, stated, “Mokopi’s appointment reflects The Africa Channel’s continued commitment to investing in talent in Africa, and her invaluable experience will escalate our ability to develop original content, identify books for adaptation, evaluate concept submissions and implement co-development initiatives.”